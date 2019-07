REFILE-BRIEF-Ceva Logistics H1 Pre-IFRS 16 Adj. EBITDA Of $104 Mln

(Refiles to add correct source)

July 31 (Reuters) - CEVA LOGISTICS AG:

* ADJUSTED EBITDA (PRE-IFRS 16) OF US$104 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

* H1 IFRS 16 REVENUE $3.51 BILLION VERSUS $3.63 BILLION YEAR AGO

* CEVA IS CONFIRMING ITS MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS FOR 2021

* 2021 MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS ON ADJUSTED EBITDA RAISED FROM US$380 MILLION TO US$470-490 MILLION PRE-IFRS 16 IMPLEMENTATION

* FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO TURN POSITIVE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019 Source text - bit.ly/2SVxW1V Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)