Company News
August 8, 2019 / 9:49 PM / in an hour

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-NovoCarbon Corp Says Robert Suttie Has Resigned As Co's CFO (Aug 6)

1 Min Read

(Corrects first bullet to remove Paul Ferguson’s name from list of directors who have resigned; corrects last bullet to say Ferguson remains the sole officer and director) Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corp :

* NOVOCARBON CORPORATION - EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, RICHARD BAXTER, BRUCE READING, AND BRETT CLARK HAVE RESIGNED AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY

* NOVOCARBON CORPORATION - ROBERT SUTTIE HAS RESIGNED AS COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* NOVOCARBON CORPORATION - FERGUSON HAS NOT RESIGNED AND REMAINS AS THE SOLE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

