CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hella FY Adjusted EBIT Up At 585 Million Euros

(Corrects headline to say ‘FY’ Adjusted EBIT, not ‘H1’)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA:

* COMPENSATES FOR CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS AND OUTPERFORMS THE AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR IN THE FISCAL YEAR 2018/2019

* CURRENCY AND PORTFOLIO-ADJUSTED SALES RISE BY 5.0 PERCENT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018/2019

* ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES IMPROVE TO EUR 585 MILLION; ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN INCREASES TO 8.4 PERCENT

* SPECIAL DIVIDEND PROPOSED; TOTAL DIVIDEND AT EUR 3.35 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK REFLECTS MAJOR UNCERTAINTIES IN MARKET ENVIRONMENT AND FURTHER DECLINING INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

* ADJUSTED EBIT) INCREASED BY 5.9 PERCENT TO EUR 585 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 552 MILLION)

* PAYMENT OF A REGULAR DIVIDEND AMOUNTING TO EUR 1.05 PER SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.05) IS PROPOSED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018/2019

* EXPECTS FOR 2019/2020 CURRENCY AND PORTFOLIO-ADJUSTED SALES BETWEEN ABOUT EUR 6.5 BILLION TO EUR 7.0 BILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR PORTFOLIO-ADJUSTED: ABOUT EUR 6.8 BILLION)

* SEES ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN IN RANGE FROM AROUND 6.5 PERCENT TO 7.5 PERCENT (PREVIOUS YEAR PORTFOLIO-ADJUSTED: 8.4 PERCENT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)