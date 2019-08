(Corrects source to United Launch Alliance from Boeing)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - United Launch Alliance:

* UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE SAYS SET TO LAUNCH GPS III SATELLITE FOR U.S. AIR FORCE

* UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE - LAUNCH IS PLANNED FOR AUG. 22 AT SPACE LAUNCH COMPLEX-37 FROM CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: