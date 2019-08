(Corrects company name in headline)

Aug 26 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc:

* TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT GOPRO’S SECOND HALF 2019 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* GOPRO INC - REITERATED THAT IT DOES NOT EXPECT RECENTLY ANNOUNCED TARIFFS TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON ITS SECOND HALF 2019 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: