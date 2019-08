CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vetropack H1 Consolidated Profit Up At 38.2 Million Swiss Francs

(Corrects to say “Swiss francs”, not “euros”, in the headline)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - VETROPACK HOLDING SA:

* H1 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) IMPROVED TO CHF 48.4 MILLION, UP 19.2% ON SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* GREW NET SALES TO CHF 361.2 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR UNDER REVIEW

* ANTICIPATE A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE IN NET SALES FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR

* H1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT ROSE BY AN IMPRESSIVE 27.3% TO CHF 38.2 MILLION

* ANTICIPATING A MARKED IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULT FOR 2019 AS A WHOLE