CORRECTED-BRIEF-eDreams Q1 EBITDA Down At 19.4 Mln Euros YoY

Aug 29 (Reuters) - eDreams Odigeo SA:

* Q1 EBITDA 19.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 25.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE MARGIN 141.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 134.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT 5.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT 9.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT 5.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS FY 2020 TO BE MUCH BETTER THAN 2019

* SEES FY 2020 BOOKINGS TO INCREASE FROM 4% TO 7% VERSUS FY 2019

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE MARGIN TO INCREASE FROM 4% TO 7% VERSUS FY 2019

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF 130 MILLION EUROS - 134 MILLION EUROS

