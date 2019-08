REFILE-BRIEF-Seachange International Inc Qtrly Revenue Of $18.8 Million Versus $11.9 Million

(Corrects source text)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - SeaChange International Inc:

* SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $18.8 MILLION VERSUS $11.9 MILLION

* SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.00

* SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC - REITERATES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC - YOSSI ALONI NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC - NOW EXPECT CASH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $22-25 MILLION AT YEAR END