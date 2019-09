(Adds source text)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS RESUMED SERVICE AT FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, AND NASSAU, BAHAMAS

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - WILL CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE DISRUPTION TO OPERATION THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, SPECIFICALLY ON FLIGHTS THAT OPERATE ALONG THE EAST COAST

* AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS AIRPORT OPERATIONS REMAIN SUSPENDED AT SEVERAL AIRPORTS IN BAHAMAS, FLORIDA AND SOUTH CAROLINA Source text: (bit.ly/2lWDmNJ) Further company coverage: