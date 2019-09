(Fixes typo in headline.)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shedir Pharma:

* GETS ITALIAN PATENT FOR ZEXIN

* ZENIN CAN BE USED TO TRANSPORT SUBSTANCES WHICH FIND LOW ABSORPTION IN BODY, TO MAKE SUBSTANCES GASTRO-RESISTANT OR TO MASK BAD TASTE OF RAW MATERIALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)