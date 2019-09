(Corrects source in text of Brief item, adds third bullet with additional information)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - S. Africa’s Competition Commission:

* UNCONDITIONALLY APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER WHEREBY HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS LTD INTENDS TO ACQUIRE CBI

* SAYS HAS CONDITIONALLY APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER WHEREBY NATURA COSMETICOS S. A INTENDS TO BUY AVON PRODUCTS

* RECOMMENDED THAT TRIBUNAL APPROVE PROPOSED DEAL WHEREBY CPG INTENDS TO ACQUIRE IMPERIAL LOGISTICS WITH CONDITIONS