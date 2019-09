(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Actia Group SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 264.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 226.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET RESULT EUR 5.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 21.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO EXCEED EUR 520 MILLION IN SALES FOR FY

* FOR FY 2019 SEES IMPROVEMENT IN EBITDA MARGIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)