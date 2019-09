REFILE-BRIEF-Huawei's Sales Chief Richard Yu Says Mate 30 Users Could Watch Youtube Via A Browser, But No Direct Access To Google Apps

(Refiles to change source to Huawei from Samsung)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Huawei:

* HUAWEI’S MATE 30 SMARTPHONE RANGE TO SHIP IN EUROPE NEXT MONTH, IN CHINA FROM NEXT WEEK - SALES CHIEF RICHARD YU

* IT WILL BE POSSIBLE FOR MATE 30 USERS TO DOWNLOAD FACEBOOK, WHATSAPP AND INSTAGRAM FROM OTHER APPSTORES - YU

* MATE 30 USERS COULD WATCH YOUTUBE VIA A BROWSER, BUT NO DIRECT ACCESS TO GOOGLE APPS -YU

* HUAWEI PUSHES APP ECOSYSTEM BY CHARGING 15% COMMISSION - HALF THE RATE OF APPLE, GOOGLE APPSTORES -YU

* HUAWEI'S YU SAYS CONSUMERS WILL WEIGH PROS OF MATE 30'S BEST-IN-CLASS FEATURES AGAINST APP ISSUES