(Corrects share capital amount to euros in headline)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA:

* MDXHEALTH’S NEW SHARE CAPITAL AMOUNT AND NEW NUMBER OF SHARES

* SHARE CAPITAL HAS INCREASED FROM EUR 47,813,068.45 TO EUR 56,250,102.01

* NUMBER OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES HAS INCREASED FROM 59,939,289 TO 70,528,525 ORDINARY SHARES