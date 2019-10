REFILE-BRIEF-Clean Seas Seafood Announces Delay In Opening New Farm At Fitzgerald Bay

(Corrects typographical error in headline)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Clean Seas Seafood Ltd:

* ANNOUNCED A DELAY TO OPENING OF ITS NEW FARM AT FITZGERALD BAY, NEAR WHYALLA

* COMPANY HAS NOW MISSED OPERATING WINDOW TO COMMENCE FARMING THIS YEAR

* CURRENTLY ENGAGING WITH STATE GOVERNMENT AND LOCAL COUNCIL TO PROGRESS OPTIONS FOR USE OF MARINA

* COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AT ITS FARM SITES IN PORT LINCOLN AND ARNO BAY

* HAS OFFERED TO REDEPLOY WHYALLA BASED EMPLOYEES RECRUITED EARLIER THIS YEAR TO THESE EXISTING SITES