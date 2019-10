REFILE-BRIEF-The Meet Group Adopts Tax Benefits Preservation Plan To Preserve Substantial Tax Assets

(Corrects dateline)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Meet Group Inc:

* THE MEET GROUP ADOPTS TAX BENEFITS PRESERVATION PLAN TO PRESERVE SUBSTANTIAL TAX ASSETS

* MEET GROUP INC - WILL DISTRIBUTE TO ITS STOCKHOLDERS ONE PREFERRED STOCK PURCHASE RIGHT FOR EACH SHARE OF MEET GROUP’S COMMON STOCK

* MEET GROUP - SHARES OF STOCK ISSUED AFTER OCTOBER 15, RECORD DATE WILL BE ISSUED TOGETHER WITH ASSOCIATED PREFERRED STOCK PURCHASE RIGHTS

* MEET GROUP INC - PREFERRED STOCK PURCHASE RIGHTS AND TAX BENEFITS PRESERVATION PLAN WILL EXPIRE NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 4, 2022

* MEET GROUP INC - UNDER TAX BENEFITS PRESERVATION PLAN, RIGHTS WILL INITIALLY TRADE WITH CO’S COMMON STOCK

* MEET GROUP - TAX ASSETS ASSOCIATED WITH NET OPERATING LOSS CARRYFORWARDS COULD BE UTILIZED IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES TO OFFSET FUTURE TAXABLE INCOME

* MEET GROUP - DISTRIBUTION OF PREFERRED STOCK PURCHASE RIGHTS PURSUANT TO TAX BENEFITS PRESERVATION PLAN WILL NOT AFFECT CO’S REPORTED EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: