(Changes sourcing to “S&P Dow Jones Indices” from “Allegiance Bancshares”)

Oct 7 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices:

* ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES SET TO JOIN S&P SMALLCAP 600

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES - ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES WILL REPLACE MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS IN S&P SMALLCAP 600 EFFECTIVE PRIOR TO OPEN OF TRADING ON OCT. 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)