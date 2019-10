CORRECTED-BRIEF-Oncosec says China Grand Pharmaceutical And Healthcare Holdings to invest $30 Mln in Co

(Corrects headline to say “China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare to invest $30 mln in company”, not “to buy China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare for $30 mln”)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Oncosec Medical Inc

* ONCOSEC ANNOUNCES $30 MILLION USD STRATEGIC INVESTMENT AT A PREMIUM TO MARKET BY CHINA GRAND PHARMACEUTICAL AND HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS (CGP) IN CONNECTION WITH EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO TAVO™ IN GREATER CHINA AND 35 OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES

* ONCOSEC MEDICAL INC - ONCOSEC WILL RECEIVE A $30 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM CGP AND ITS AFFILIATE SIRTEX AT $2.50 PER SHARE

* ONCOSEC MEDICAL INC - UPON DEAL CLOSE, CGP AND SIRTEX TOGETHER WILL HOLD 53% OF ONCOSEC COMMON SHARES

* ONCOSEC MEDICAL - CGP HAS A 12-MONTH OPTION TO OFFER TO ACQUIRE REMAINING SHARES OF ONCOSEC AT GREATER OF $4.50 PER SHARE OR 110% OF MARKET PRICE

* ONCOSEC MEDICAL -SIRTEX TO AID CO WITH PRE-MARKETING ACTIVITIES FOR TAVO &VLA FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON TAVO &VLA NET SALES OUTSIDE TERRITORY