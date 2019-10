(Corrects headline to say .. Billion ..not.. Million)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA:

* REVENUES OF € 1,816 MILLION, UP + 3.7% ON A REPORTED BASIS AND + 1.7% LIKE-FOR-LIKE1, IN THE 3RD QUARTER OF 2019

* SEES BETTER PERFORMANCE THAN THE MARKET, IN THE 4TH QUARTER

* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO OPEN NEARLY 60 STORES IN 2019.

* CONFIRMS ITS MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES, AND AIMS FOR GROWTH ABOVE ITS MARKETS, AND A CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN OF 4.5% TO 5%.