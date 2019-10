(Corrects source to “World Health Organization” from “Merck & Co Inc”)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - World Health Organization:

* WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION SAYS “WELCOMES” THE EMA ANNOUNCEMENT RECOMMENDING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR MERCK’S V920 EBOLA ZAIRE VACCINE

* WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION SAYS WILL MOVE TOWARDS PREQUALIFICATION OF MERCK'S V920 EBOLA ZAIRE VACCINE Source: (bit.ly/2P16jES) Further company coverage: