REFILE-BRIEF-FDA Grants First-Ever Modified Risk Orders To Eight Smokeless Tobacco Products

Oct 22 (Reuters) -

* FDA GRANTS FIRST-EVER MODIFIED RISK ORDERS TO EIGHT SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCTS

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION - HAS AUTHORIZED MARKETING OF PRODUCTS THROUGH MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT PATHWAY

* U.S. FDA - AUTHORIZATIONS ARE FOR 8 SWEDISH MATCH USA, INC. SNUS SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCTS SOLD UNDER “GENERAL” BRAND NAME

* U.S. FDA - MODIFIED RISK ORDERS ARE PRODUCT-SPECIFIC AND LIMITED TO FIVE YEARS

* U.S. FDA - DECISION PERMITS 8 GENERAL BRAND SNUS SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCTS TO BE SOLD IN U.S. WITH MODIFIED RISK CLAIM; DOES NOT MEAN PRODUCTS ARE SAFE

* U.S. FDA - SWEDISH MATCH USA REQUIRED TO CONDUCT POSTMARKET STUDIES TO DETERMINE IMPACT OF MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT ORDERS ON CONSUMER PERCEPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SWMA.ST ]