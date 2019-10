(In Oct 23 Brief, corrects figures in second bullet)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shopper’s Stop Ltd:

* SEPT QUARTER CONSOL LOSS 81.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 118.5 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SEPT QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 8.66 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 8.90 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR