CORRECTED-BRIEF-IHH Healthcare Says In Talks Regarding Hospital Investments In India

(Corrects headline to say IHH is in talks about its investments in Indian hospitals, not specifically stake sales)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - IHH Healthcare Bhd:

* RESPONDS TO ARTICLES REPORTING THAT IHH IS IN TALKS TO SELL HOSPITAL STAKES IN INDIA

* CLARIFIES CO CONSTANTLY REVIEWS & ASSESSES THE STRATEGIC DIRECTION OF THE GROUP’S INVESTMENTS

* THERE HAVE BEEN DISCUSSIONS ON THE STRATEGIC DIRECTIONS BUT NO DEFINITIVE DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE

* NO DEFINITIVE DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE IN RELATION TO INVESTMENTS IN RAVINDRANATH GE MEDICAL ASSOCIATES & CONTINENTAL HOSPITALS