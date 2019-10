(Corrects source to Nikkei from Workman Co Ltd) Nikkei:

* WORKMAN’S NONCONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT IN 6 MONTHS TO SEPT. APPARENTLY BEAT CO’S FORECAST TO REACH ABOUT 8.5 BILLION YEN ($78.3 MILLION) - NIKKEI

* WORKMAN'S OPERATING REVENUE, THE EQUIVALENT OF SALES, LIKELY REACHED ABOUT 41 BILLION YEN IN APRIL-SEPTEMBER HALF - NIKKEI Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2Wgh73b) Further company coverage: