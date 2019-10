(Corrects the company’s name in the headline)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Groupe LDLC SA:

* Q2 REVENUES EUR 118.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 125.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANTICIPATES RETURN FROM H1 2019-2020 TO LEVEL OF PROFITABILITY MORE CONSISTENT WITH ITS HISTORICAL PERFORMANCE