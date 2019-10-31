CORRECTED-BRIEF-Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Q3 EBITA Up At SEK 1.10 Bln

(Corrects number in headline to SEK 1.10 bln from SEK 1.01 bln.)
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) :
* Q3 SALES FOR ELOCTA WERE SEK 1,156 M (873) AND SALES FOR ALPROLIX WERE SEK 341 M (255)
* “OUR GROWTH JOURNEY CONTINUED IN Q3, STRENGTHENING OUR HAEMATOLOGY FRANCHISE WITH ANNOUNCEMENTS OF INTENTION TO ACQUIRE DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS1AND OUR DECISION TO OPT IN EARLY TO DEVELOPMENT OF BIVV001” CEO
* NET DEBT OF SEK 7,606 M AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019