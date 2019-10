(Corrects source)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Direct Energy Business:

* INTERSECT POWER AND DIRECT ENERGY BUSINESS SIGN LONG-TERM POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT ON 250 MW SOLAR PROJECT IN CALIFORNIA

* DIRECT ENERGY BUSINESS -AGREEMENT ENABLES DIRECT ENERGY TO CONTRACT WITH DIRECT ACCESS CUSTOMERS, COMMUNITY CHOICE AGGREGATIONS

* DIRECT ENERGY BUSINESS - ATHOS I PROJECT IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION IN JUNE 2020 AND ATHOS II IN OCTOBER 2020