(Corrects source to International Data Corporation)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - International Data Corporation:

* INTERNATIONAL DATA CORPORATION - WORLDWIDE SMARTPHONE SHIPMENTS INCREASED 0.8% YEAR OVER YEAR IN Q3 OF 2019, REVERSING SEVEN QUARTERS OF DECLINE

* IDC - IN TOTAL, COMPANIES SHIPPED A TOTAL 358.3 MILLION SMARTPHONES DURING Q3, WHICH WAS UP 8.1% FROM PREVIOUS QUARTER

* IDC - HUAWEI SHIPPED HIGHER SMARTPHONE SHIPMENT VOLUMES THAN EXPECTED IN Q3