(Corrects first bullet to say co posted net loss of ‘27.2 mln riyals’ not ‘26.7 mln riyals’ versus profit of ‘10 mln riyals’ not ‘8.9 mln riyals’)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ ALHOKAIR COMPANY :

* Q2 NET LOSS AFTER TAX AND ZAKAT 27.2 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS PROFIT OF 10 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q2 SALES 1.23 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.27 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE INCREASED IN Q2

* FINANCE COSTS INCREASED IN Q2