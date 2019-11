(Corrects headline to say “U.S. Energy”, not “Us Energy”)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Corp:

* US ENERGY CORP REVENUES FROM SALES OF OIL & NATURAL GAS DURING Q3 2019 WERE $1.6 MILLION VERSUS $1.2 MILLION

* US ENERGY CORP Q3 PRODUCTION OF 34,596 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT Source: (bit.ly/2pl4N5Z)