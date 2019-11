Nov 18 (Reuters) - HKScan Oyj:

* HKSCAN AND HES-PRO OY HAVE SIGNED CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT ON DEVELOPMENT, PRODUCTION AND LAUNCH OF PLANT PROTEIN PRODUCTS

* IN ACCORDANCE WITH CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT HKSCAN WILL LAUNCH PLANT PROTEIN PRODUCTS DURING H1 2020

Source text: bit.ly/343Q3HS

