CORRECTED-BRIEF-Professional Diversity Network Says PDN China Received Seizure Decision Notice From Guangzhou City Police Dept

(Corrects to add source text)

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Professional Diversity Network Inc :

* PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK - ON NOV. 25, PDN CHINA RECEIVED SEIZURE DECISION NOTICE FROM POLICE DEPARTMENT OF GUANGZHOU CITY

* PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK INC - OPERATIONS OF PDN CHINA ARE SUSPENDED FOR NOW.

* PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK INC - CO IS ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING SITUATION AND EXPLORING ALTERNATIVES

* PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK - NOTICE STATED THAT IT IS NECESSARY TO SEIZE ASSETS OF PDN CHINA IN CONNECTION WITH A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION