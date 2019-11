Nov 29 (Reuters) - Dottikon Es Holding AG:

* H1 NET SALES WERE CHF 77.9 MILLION, 38%ABOVE PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD

* H1 EBITDA STOOD AT CHF 27.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD: CHF 9.8 MILLION)

* H1 EBIT WAS CHF 18.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD: CHF 2.4 MILLION)

* H1 NET INCOME WAS CHF 15.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD: CHF 2.0 MILLION)

* FOR ONGOING FY 2019/20 CONTINUES TO EXPECT NET SALES ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE

Source text - bit.ly/2smYkII

