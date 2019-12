CORRECTED-BRIEF-Wisconsin Electric Power Files Prospectus Supplement Related To A Potential Debentures Offering

(Corrects sourcing to “Wisconsin Electric Power Co”, not “WEC Energy Group Inc”)

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wisconsin Electric Power Co:

* WISCONSIN ELECTRIC POWER CO FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL DEBENTURES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING

* WISCONSIN ELECTRIC POWER CO - THE DEBENTURES WILL BE ISSUED ONLY IN DENOMINATIONS OF $1,000 AND MULTIPLES OF $1,000

* WISCONSIN ELECTRIC POWER CO - DO NOT INTEND TO APPLY FOR LISTING OF THE DEBENTURES ON ANY SECURITIES EXCHANGE OR AUTOMATED QUOTATION SYSTEM