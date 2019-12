REFILE-BRIEF-Danske Bank Raises Outlook For 2019 Net Profit

(Corrects typo in headline)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Danske Bank A/S:

* REG-DANSKE BANK A/S REVISES 2019 NET PROFIT OUTLOOK UPWARDS. NOW EXPECTS A NET PROFIT OF AROUND DKK 15 BILLION

* EXPECT EXTRAORDINARY ITEMS TO HAVE AN IMPACT OF AROUND DKK 1.1 BILLION.

* PROVISION FOR RECAPTURE OF TAX LOSSES UNDER IJT WILL BE RELEASED, CAUSING A POSITIVE EFFECT OF AROUND DKK 5.2 BILLION.

* DEFERRED TAX PROVISION: WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT OF AROUND DKK 1.1 BILLION.

* IMPAIRMENT CHARGE ON GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS OF AROUND DKK 2.0 BILLION.

* WE REAFFIRM OUR EXPECTATION OF A RETURN ON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY IN RANGE OF 5-6% FOR 2020

* EXPECT EXTRAORDINARY IMPAIRMENTS OF AROUND DKK 0.4 BILLION BEFORE TAX.

* WE EXPECT TO SEE AN INCREASE IN EXPENSES OF DKK 1.0 BILLION BEFORE TAX FROM OPERATIONAL RISK-RELATED LOSSES, TRANSFORMATION COSTS AND PORTFOLIO ADJUSTMENTS

* EXPECT TO MAKE NEGATIVE VALUE ADJUSTMENTS IN NON-CORE OF AROUND DKK 0.1 BILLION BEFORE TAX.

* PREVIOUSLY, WE EXPECTED A NET PROFIT FOR 2019 IN MIDDLE OF DKK 13-15 BILLION RANGE