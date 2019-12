(Corrects headline and first bullet to half year, not full year, after the company corrected its statement)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Summi (Group) Holdings Ltd:

* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A PROFIT OF NOT LESS THAN RMB300 MILLION FOR HALF YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO GAINS OF NOT LESS THAN RMB350 MILLION FROM A LOAN SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT