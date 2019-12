(Corrects headline to say Live Ventures’ unit filed for Chapter 11 Case, not the company)

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Live Ventures Inc:

* LIVE VENTURES - ON DEC 9, UNIT FILED A CHAPTER 11 CASE IN UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK - SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/2rLXF3z) Further company coverage: