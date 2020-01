CORRECTED-BRIEF-Merck's Keytruda Shows Mixed Results In Phase 3 Trial For Small Cell Lung Cancer

(Corrects headline to say Keytruda shows mixed results instead of significantly improving survival)

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EXTENSIVE STAGE SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* MERCK & CO INC - PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-604 STUDY DID NOT MEET OTHER DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL

* MERCK - PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-604 TRIAL INVESTIGATING KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY MET ONE OF DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL

* MERCK - TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

* MERCK & CO INC - THERE WAS IMPROVEMENT IN OS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

* MERCK & CO INC - OS RESULTS DID NOT MEET STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE PER PRE-SPECIFIED STATISTICAL PLAN