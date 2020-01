(Corrects to add source)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp:

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES - CONTINUES TO PURSUE CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR AVAPRITINIB FOR PDGFRA D842V MUTANT GIST IN EU

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES - ANTICIPATES DECISION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON PDGFRA D842V GIST INDICATION IN Q3 2020 Source text: [bit.ly/306obBp] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)