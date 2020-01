(Corrects to change source to Unifor from Air Canada)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Unifor:

* UNIFOR REACHES TENTATIVE DEAL WITH AIR CANADA

* UNIFOR - TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH AIR CANADA WILL BE PRESENTED TO MEMBERS FOR RATIFICATION VOTES OVER COURSE OF NEXT WEEK

* UNIFOR - IF RATIFIED, NEW 5-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AIR CANADA WILL EXPIRE ON FEBRUARY 28, 2026