* TO CONSOLIDATE CHINESE OPERATIONS OF ITS HIGH-GROWTH DEWERTOKIN BUSINESS AT NEW INDUSTRIAL PARK IN JIAXING, XIUZHOU DISTRICT

* GROUP CONSIDERS ACCESSING CHINESE CAPITAL MARKET TO FINANCE GROWTH

* PLANS TO INVEST UP TO EUR 100 MLN IN CONSTRUCTION, INFRASTRUCTURE AND MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT OVER A PERIOD OF AROUND FIVE YEARS

