BRIEF-Mikron FY Net Sales Up At CHF 327.6 Mln

Jan 23(Reuters) - MIKRON HOLDING AG:

* INCREASE IN NET SALES IN 2019, UP SLIGHTLY FROM CHF 314.7 MLN TO CHF 327.6 MILLION(+4.1%)

* FY ORDER INTAKE AT CHF 288.5 MILLION, A 3.4% INCREASE COMPARED WITH 2017

* NET RESULT IN NEIGHBORHOOD OF CHF 8 MILLION FOR 2019 (2018: CHF 12.2 MILLION)

* CONFIRMING ITS PREVIOUS EBIT EXPECTATIONS FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR AND IS ANTICIPATING A FIGURE ON A PAR WITH PRIOR YEAR (2018: EBIT CHF 13.9 MILLION, EBIT MARGIN 4.4%)

