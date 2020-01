Jan 23(Reuters) - LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG:

* FY OPERATING INCOME WAS CHF 453 MILLION(2018: CHF 399.7 MILLION)

* EXPECTS A NET PROFIT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 123 MILLION FOR 2019 BUSINESS YEAR (+45% OVER PREVIOUS YEAR)

