* TOTAL GROSS FUND EXITS IN Q4 AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.4BN

* EQT VENTURES II CLOSED AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 620M IN FEE-GENERATING AUM.

* TOTAL INVESTMENTS BY EQT FUNDS IN QUARTER AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.9BN

* SAYS HAS INITIATED A REVIEW OF FUTURE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR BUSINESS SEGMENT CREDIT

* SAYS GROWTH PROSPECTS OF CREDIT ARE IN AVENUES FURTHER AWAY FROM EQT’S CORE BUSINESS OF ACTIVE OWNERSHIP WHERE EQT CAN MAKE A STRONG IMPACT AND FULLY UTILIZE EQT PLATFORM

