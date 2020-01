BRIEF- Sligro Food Group FY Net Profit Down 88% Y/Y

Jan 23 (Reuters) - SLIGRO FOOD GROUP NV:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 33 MLN VS EUR 276 MLN YR AGO

* EXPECTS LIMITED OVERALL MARKET GROWTH IN 2020 DUE TO THE COMBINATION OF SOME PRICE INFLATION AND SLIGHTLY DECLINING VOLUMES

* DE KWEKER WILL ADD APPROXIMATELY €55 MILLION IN FURTHER INORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH IN H1 OF 2020, AND EXPECTS TO LARGELY COMPLETE INTEGRATION OF COMPANY

* FY NET SALES EUR 2.40 BLN VS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EUR 2.39 BLN

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 2019 AT EUR 1.40 PER SHARE

* EBIT FOR 2019 CAME IN AT EUR 44 MILLION, STAYING WITHIN THE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED BANDWIDTH

* FREE CASH FLOW IN 2019 AT EUR 36 MLN VS EUR 102 MLN YR AGO

