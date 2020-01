Jan 23(Reuters) - BELIMO HOLDING AG:

* NET SALES IN 2019 ROSE BY 7.8 PERCENT TO CHF 692.7 MILLION

* TRANSITIONAL PROVISIONS OF SWISS TAX REFORM APPLIED BY BELIMO WILL HAVE A MATERIAL, POSITIVE EFFECT ON NET INCOME IN CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: