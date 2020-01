BRIEF-Orion: Marketing Authorization For Darolutamide In Japan

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Orion Corp:

* MARKETING AUTHORIZATION GRANTED FOR DAROLUTAMIDE IN JAPAN

* JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOR AND WELFARE GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR DAROLUTAMIDE, UNDER BRAND NAME NUBEQA

* IT IS CURRENTLY NOT APPROVED BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOR AND WELFARE (MHLW) HAS GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR DAROLUTAMIDE, UNDER BRAND NAME NUBEQA®, FOR TREATMENT OF MEN WITH NON-METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)