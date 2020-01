Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sprint Bioscience AB:

* GETS FURTHER RESEARCH FINANCING UNDER COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH LG CHEM

* EXPANDED FINANCING INCLUDES FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION OF ABOUT $1 MLN

* COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH LG CHEM IS PROLONGED BY 6 MONTHS

