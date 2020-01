CORRECTED-BRIEF-Medigene Adjusts 2019 EBITDA Guidance (Jan. 28)

(Corrects headline to say outlook was adjusted, not cut)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Medigene AG:

* ADJUSTMENT OF EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 AFTER RECEIVING ASSESSMENT RESULTS FROM FREP

* REDUCING FORECAST OF EBITDA LOSS FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR FROM PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EUR -23 TO -28 MILLION TO AN ANTICIPATED EUR -17 TO -18 MILLION

* EBITDA LOSS FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR RETROACTIVELY INCREASES FROM ORIGINAL EUR -16.3 MILLION TO EUR -20.9 MILLION.