February 5, 2020 / 10:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver rise (Feb. 4)

 (Corrects headline and first paragraph in Feb. 4 story to say holdings of SPDR Gold Trust rose and were not unchanged; Corrects
holdings of SPDR Gold Trust and the total gold holdings in the table)
    Feb 5 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 1% on
Monday from Friday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 0.15% during the same period.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given
commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.
 Name                                            New Holdings     Date    Prev Holdings   Prev    Abs Change   % chg    YTD Abs
                                                                                                                        
 GOLD                                            (OZ)                     (OZ)                    (OZ)                  Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                    29,329,784.3  Feb 03    29,039,150.8  Jan 31    290,633.5    1.00%       610,868.0
 COMEX Gold Trust                                   11,971,438.1  Feb 03    11,956,627.9  Jan 31     14,810.2    0.12%       394,185.9
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                         8,681,151.3  Apr 29     8,681,151.3  Apr 29           --       --              --
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                5,029,568.4  Jan 31     5,014,693.9  Jan 24     14,874.5    0.30%        52,236.9
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                          1,654,964.0  Feb 03     1,648,970.0  Jan 31      5,994.0    0.36%        35,158.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***               1,126,949.0  Sep 26     1,126,949.0  Sep 26           --       --              --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                              678,747.4  Jul 30       678,747.4  Jul 30           --       --              --
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                    619,700.4  Jan 31       619,707.2  Jan 30         -6.8    0.00%        -3,975.0
 Total                                              59,092,302.9            58,765,997.5            326,305.4    0.56%    11,575,321.5
 SILVER                                                                                                                               
 iShares Silver Trust                              362,466,401.7  Feb 03   361,906,266.9  Jan 31    560,134.8    0.15%      -150,309.6
 ZKB Physical Silver                                83,655,994.9  Jan 31    83,186,947.6  Jan 24    469,047.3    0.56%       738,502.7
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                        79,381,574.4  Oct 14    79,381,574.4  Oct 14           --       --              --
 Sprott Physical Silver                             60,609,971.0  Feb 03    60,609,971.0  Jan 31          0.0    0.00%       386,162.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                        21,568,606.0  Mar 28    21,568,606.0  Mar 28           --       --              --
 GAM Physical Silver                                10,495,991.0  Sep 26    10,495,991.0  Sep 26           --       --              --
 Total                                             618,178,539.0           617,149,356.9          1,029,182.1    0.17%   112,420,526.5
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                             
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                  1,012,149.2  Jan 31     1,012,160.3  Jan 30        -11.1    0.00%        -7,159.4
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                         757,849.5  Feb 03       762,534.8  Jan 30     -4,685.3   -0.61%         8,923.5
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                         586,468.4  Oct 14       586,468.4  Oct 14           --       --              --
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                 349,194.0  Jan 31       346,179.8  Jan 24      3,014.2    0.87%         7,375.7
 GAM Physical Platinum                                  64,755.0  Sep 26        64,755.0  Sep 26           --       --              --
 Total                                               2,770,416.1             2,772,098.3             -1,682.2   -0.06%       308,640.2
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                            
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                        162,292.1  Feb 03       162,292.1  Jan 30          0.0    0.00%         4,560.7
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                142,113.5  Mar 25       142,113.5  Mar 25           --       --              --
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                        105,363.5  Oct 14       105,363.5  Oct 14           --       --              --
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                 84,552.2  Jan 31        86,039.1  Jan 24     -1,486.9   -1.73%        -3,875.1
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****           29,301.2  Jan 31        35,943.9  Jan 30     -6,642.7  -18.48%       -12,566.3
 GAM Physical Palladium                                 23,253.0  Sep 26        23,253.0  Sep 26           --       --              --
 Total                                                 546,875.5              555,005.10             -8,129.6   -1.46%       258,849.3
 
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that
are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that
class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled
to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
